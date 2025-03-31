Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Three U.S. Soldiers Found Dead in Lithuanian Peat Bog

Three U.S. soldiers were discovered dead after their vehicle sank in a Lithuanian peat bog. The search continues for a fourth soldier. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed condolences and affirmed ongoing rescue efforts. The incident occurred at the Pabrade training ground near Belarus.

Updated: 31-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, three of the four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead, according to an announcement made on Monday.

The soldiers disappeared after their vehicle submerged in a peat bog at a military training area, leading to a search at the Pabrade training ground, which lies close to the Belarusian border.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed deep sorrow over the loss and noted that rescue operations would persist until the fourth soldier is located, highlighting the solidarity between Lithuania and the United States during this difficult time.

