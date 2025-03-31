Madhya Pradesh Initiates Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to impose a liquor ban in 19 religious cities alongside selected gram panchayat areas, effective from April 1. This move, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, was ratified by the state cabinet at a meeting in Maheshwar, a town renowned for its spiritual significance.

The areas affected by this prohibition include urban territories such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, and Orchha. Additionally, several gram panchayat regions, namely Salkanpur, Kundalpur, and Bandakpur, among others, will enforce the ban. The decision reflects a commitment to maintaining the sanctity of these religious sites, according to government officials.

Chief Minister Yadav's announcement highlighted the importance of preserving the cultural and spiritual ethos in these cities. By shutting down all liquor shops and bars, the government aims to create an environment more aligned with the values and beliefs of local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)