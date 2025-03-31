Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Myanmar: Earthquake Devastation Amplifies Crisis

Myanmar faces a dire humanitarian crisis after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Mandalay, killing over 2,000 people. Aid efforts are challenged by civil war, damaged infrastructure, and resource shortages. Relief agencies, including the UN, warn of escalating needs as access to affected areas remains limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes Myanmar: Earthquake Devastation Amplifies Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar near the city of Mandalay on Friday, causing widespread destruction and further compounding the nation's ongoing crises. The death toll has surpassed 2,000, with hundreds more injured or missing, reported Myanmar state media on Monday.

The earthquake has exacerbated challenges in a country already plagued by civil unrest and ongoing conflict. Aid organizations and the United Nations warn of skyrocketing needs, highlighting difficulties in reaching affected areas due to damaged infrastructure and resource shortages.

As the nation's infrastructure lies in ruin, international aid teams from Russia, China, India, and others have mobilized to support relief efforts. Meanwhile, the grim task of recovering bodies and searching for survivors continues under dire conditions, with monsoon rains approaching next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

