U.S. Judge Halts Deportation Protection Removal for Venezuelans

A U.S. judge issued a ruling blocking the removal of temporary protected status from Venezuelan immigrants. The case, led by the National TPS Alliance, affected hundreds of thousands of individuals. Judge Edward Chen's decision paused Homeland Security’s move to revoke their deportation protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:09 IST
In a significant legal ruling, a U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's plan to end deportation protections for certain Venezuelan immigrants. The court decision comes as part of a case initiated by the National TPS Alliance, which has been a steadfast advocate for immigrant rights.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, presiding in San Francisco, ruled against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's decision to terminate temporary protected status, a move that would impact hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States.

The judge's order pauses the administration's directive, ensuring continued protection under the program for now, as legal proceedings continue to unfold.

