U.S. Judge Halts Deportation Protection Removal for Venezuelans

In a significant legal ruling, a U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's plan to end deportation protections for certain Venezuelan immigrants. The court decision comes as part of a case initiated by the National TPS Alliance, which has been a steadfast advocate for immigrant rights.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, presiding in San Francisco, ruled against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's decision to terminate temporary protected status, a move that would impact hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States.

The judge's order pauses the administration's directive, ensuring continued protection under the program for now, as legal proceedings continue to unfold.

