Left Menu

Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Bid Over Talc Lawsuits

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has rejected Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion plan to resolve lawsuits claiming its talc products cause cancer. This marks the third failed attempt to settle via bankruptcy. Despite support from many cancer victims, opponents argue J&J isn’t in financial distress to justify bankruptcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 06:39 IST
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Bankruptcy Bid Over Talc Lawsuits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Monday rejected Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion proposal designed to end tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc products cause cancer.

This marks the third strike against J&J's bankruptcy strategy, with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez deeming the company unfit for bankruptcy protection. J&J's unsuccessful attempt followed two prior failures in different court settings.

Despite having garnered support from a substantial number of cancer claimants, the proposal faced opposition from legal watchdogs who argued that J&J, a financially robust company, sought bankruptcy routes to avoid courtroom scrutiny and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025