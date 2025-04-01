Appeals Court Upholds Injunction on Transgender Military Ban

In a significant move, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the Trump administration's plea to maintain its stance on prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military.

The decision came after U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle issued a preliminary injunction halting the ban, arguing that the military functioned effectively under the previous inclusive policy.

The ruling supports civil rights groups' assertion that transgender service members contribute significantly to the military while ongoing legal challenges to the ban unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)