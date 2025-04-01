Left Menu

Appeals Court Upholds Injunction on Transgender Military Ban

A U.S. appeals court has declined the Trump administration's request to pause a lower court's injunction blocking a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. The ruling maintains the status quo, allowing transgender service members to continue serving while legal battles continue.

In a significant move, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the Trump administration's plea to maintain its stance on prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military.

The decision came after U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle issued a preliminary injunction halting the ban, arguing that the military functioned effectively under the previous inclusive policy.

The ruling supports civil rights groups' assertion that transgender service members contribute significantly to the military while ongoing legal challenges to the ban unfold.

