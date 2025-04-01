Left Menu

Asian Powerhouses Unite Against U.S. Tariffs

China, Japan, and South Korea have agreed to enhance cooperation in response to U.S. tariffs, despite Seoul's claims of exaggeration. The countries aim to solidify supply chain ties and are negotiating a free trade agreement. This move comes as President Trump's tariffs challenge the global trade dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 08:08 IST
Asian Powerhouses Unite Against U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China, Japan, and South Korea have resolved to intensify their cooperation in response to U.S. tariffs, as stated by a Chinese state media social media account. However, South Korea regards these claims as 'somewhat exaggerated.'

This development follows the first economic dialogue between the three countries in five years, aimed at boosting regional trade amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Seeking stronger supply chain ties, Japan and South Korea plan to import semiconductor materials from China, while China is interested in acquiring chip products from its neighbors.

Despite Seoul's expression of doubt regarding the joint response, a spokesperson reflected on the nations' collective understanding of the global trade environment and ongoing economic cooperation. Trade discussions continue as these countries anticipate further tariff announcements from Trump, challenging existing trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025