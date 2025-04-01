Asian Powerhouses Unite Against U.S. Tariffs

China, Japan, and South Korea have resolved to intensify their cooperation in response to U.S. tariffs, as stated by a Chinese state media social media account. However, South Korea regards these claims as 'somewhat exaggerated.'

This development follows the first economic dialogue between the three countries in five years, aimed at boosting regional trade amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Seeking stronger supply chain ties, Japan and South Korea plan to import semiconductor materials from China, while China is interested in acquiring chip products from its neighbors.

Despite Seoul's expression of doubt regarding the joint response, a spokesperson reflected on the nations' collective understanding of the global trade environment and ongoing economic cooperation. Trade discussions continue as these countries anticipate further tariff announcements from Trump, challenging existing trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)