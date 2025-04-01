US Sanctions Ignite Tensions Over Hong Kong's Autonomy
The United States has imposed sanctions on six Chinese and Hong Kong officials accused of 'transnational repression,' sparking criticism from the Hong Kong government. This move is likely to exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing amid ongoing disputes over trade and Taiwan.
The United States has imposed sanctions on six Chinese and Hong Kong officials, alleging involvement in activities undermining Hong Kong's autonomy. This decision has sparked condemnation from the Hong Kong government, intensifying tensions between Washington and Beijing, already strained over trade disputes and Taiwan.
Sanctioned officials include Justice Secretary Paul Lam, security office director Dong Jingwei, and police commissioner Raymond Siu. These measures come amid accusations from the US of using national security laws to target pro-democracy activists, including several with links to the United States.
The Hong Kong government has condemned the sanctions as a display of US hegemony and hypocrisy. This development follows similar actions taken in previous US administrations, signaling persistent friction over Hong Kong's political landscape and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
