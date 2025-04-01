ACC Overhauls Accredited Employers Programme to Boost Injury Rehab and Economy

Significant changes to ACC’s Accredited Employers Programme (AEP) have taken effect today, marking the most substantial update to the scheme in more than two decades. The overhaul is aimed at improving workplace injury rehabilitation outcomes for a major portion of New Zealand’s workforce while supporting broader economic productivity.

ACC Minister Scott Simpson announced the updates, stating they are designed to reverse the declining rehabilitation rates seen over the past ten years and ensure the scheme better delivers on ACC’s core mission.

“ACC’s fundamental purpose is to prevent injuries and get injured Kiwis back to independence as soon as possible,” said Minister Simpson. “But rehabilitation rates have been slipping over the past decade, which is why they’re a crucial focus for me as I look to significantly improve ACC’s performance and long-term financial sustainability.”

The Accredited Employers Programme allows large businesses that meet specific criteria to manage workplace injury and occupational disease claims internally. These accredited companies take on the responsibility for both the financial and administrative aspects of injury claims, in return for a reduction in their ACC Work Account levy.

Currently, more than one in five full-time equivalent employees in New Zealand – roughly 20% of the workforce – are covered by the AEP, highlighting its significant reach and influence across the economy.

What’s Changing?

The updates to the AEP, effective from today, include:

Improved performance monitoring : ACC will implement a more robust framework to evaluate how well accredited employers are managing claims and supporting injured workers’ recovery.

Stricter compliance measures : Employers will be more closely scrutinised to ensure they meet rehabilitation obligations and provide the right level of care and support to injured employees.

Better health and recovery outcomes focus : The revised programme puts a stronger emphasis on measurable health outcomes, rather than just administrative compliance.

Modernised claim management practices: Employers will be expected to adopt updated processes and systems that reflect modern best practice in occupational health and rehabilitation.

“These are the first major updates since the programme began in 2000,” said Simpson. “They are long overdue and have been designed with a sharp focus on ensuring better outcomes for injured employees.”

A Win for Workers and Employers

The Minister emphasised that the programme not only supports employees’ return to health and work but also creates an incentive for employers to maintain safer workplaces.

“The Accredited Employers Programme provides employers with a financial incentive to reduce workplace injuries and support staff to return to independence quickly,” said Simpson.

“Ensuring employers help their employees get back to health and return to work makes absolute sense, as rehabilitation rates need serious improvement. These changes will ensure employers are meeting their obligations and providing the right support to their employees.”

The Government believes the refreshed programme will also contribute to broader economic growth by minimising long-term work absences and enhancing workforce productivity.

Looking Ahead

ACC will work closely with accredited employers over the coming months to support the transition to the updated standards. Minister Simpson said this is part of a wider government effort to improve public services and enhance New Zealanders’ trust in key institutions.

“These updates are not just about compliance – they’re about making sure the system works better for everyone,” he said. “Healthy, supported workers are the backbone of a strong economy.”

The Government is expected to continue reviewing ACC’s other programmes in the near future to ensure they are delivering on performance, sustainability, and the well-being of all New Zealanders.