Forest Pursuit: Terrorists on the Run in Panjthirthi-Barota
A coordinated operation involving multiple agencies is underway to track down three terrorists hiding in the forested area of Panjthirthi-Barota, Kathua. This follows earlier encounters where two terrorists were eliminated. Security forces are intensifying efforts, including aerial surveillance and ambushes, to capture the remaining suspects.
A concerted search operation has been launched by multiple agencies to locate three terrorists believed to be hidden in the forested Panjthirthi-Barota area of Kathua. This comes after an encounter last night necessitated a renewed effort in seeking these individuals, who initially engaged with security forces on March 23.
Four policemen were killed, and three others injured in a previous exchange of gunfire that resulted in the elimination of two terrorists. However, the remaining suspects managed to evade capture by relocating within the forest. Security forces have now enhanced efforts, deploying aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs to ensure the culprits do not escape.
The search effort, which intensified early Monday, involves a team from the Army, Police, NSG, CRPF, and BSF. Reports indicate suspicious personnel dressed in black robes entered a local home, bolstering suspicion of overground assistance. Six individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with this case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
