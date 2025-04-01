Taiwan's Coast Guard Prepares for China's War Game Pretexts
A senior Taiwan coast guard official warns China might use significant dates to stage new military drills around Taiwan. These drills could coincide with the anniversary of President Lai Ching-te's inauguration and Taiwan's national day, marking increased tensions in the Taiwan Strait region.
Previously, China's drills, though unnamed this time, have been strategically timed, with the potential for new exercises dubbed "Joint Sword-2025" to occur. These maneuvers could align with pivotal occasions or events impacting Taiwan's sovereignty, the official explained.
Taiwan's coast guard is heightening its vigilance in response, particularly around the Pratas Islands, which have seen increased Chinese activities. The coast guard's strategy involves adopting the Philippines' transparency policy to spotlight China's actions, aiming to garner international attention.
