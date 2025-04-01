Taiwan's Coast Guard Prepares for China's War Game Pretexts

China may initiate new military exercises around Taiwan using key dates as a pretext, according to a senior Taiwan coast guard official. Notable occasions include the anniversary of President Lai Ching-te's inauguration and Taiwan's national day, prompting speculation on heightened regional tension.

Previously, China's drills, though unnamed this time, have been strategically timed, with the potential for new exercises dubbed "Joint Sword-2025" to occur. These maneuvers could align with pivotal occasions or events impacting Taiwan's sovereignty, the official explained.

Taiwan's coast guard is heightening its vigilance in response, particularly around the Pratas Islands, which have seen increased Chinese activities. The coast guard's strategy involves adopting the Philippines' transparency policy to spotlight China's actions, aiming to garner international attention.

