Police Constable Among Four Arrested in Highway Hotel Shooting

Four suspects, including police constable Nishant Balyan, have been apprehended in connection with a shooting at a Delhi-Dehradun Highway hotel, as reported by police on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on March 28 at Sangam Hotel, involved the suspects firing guns and threatening the hotel's owner and staff after a food-related dispute. The arrests were carried out Monday night following their identification through CCTV footage.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao disclosed that two pistols and an SUV were seized from the suspects. Victim Nitish Malik's complaint indicated the accused were intoxicated during the confrontation. Authorities continue to investigate the matter thoroughly.

