Unidentified Vandal Targets Religious Site in Maharashtra

An unidentified individual vandalized a religious structure at the Tara Shahwali Peershah dargah in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The incident occurred on Sunday, prompting local police to file a case against the unknown perpetrator. Investigations are underway to identify the culprit responsible for damaging the site.

Updated: 01-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:44 IST
Unidentified Vandal Targets Religious Site in Maharashtra
An unidentified individual has reportedly defaced a religious site in Maharashtra's Jalna district, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The event unfolded at the Tara Shahwali Peershah dargah located in Kirola, within the Badnapur area, on Sunday. A police case was filed against the unknown assailant on Sunday as well.

The police disclosed in a statement that various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked, addressing charges related to vandalizing a place of worship and instigating religious discord. Investigations continue as authorities work to identify the suspect involved.

