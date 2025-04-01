Left Menu

US Sanctions Heighten Tensions Over Hong Kong's Autonomy

The United States has imposed sanctions on six Chinese and Hong Kong officials for their alleged roles in 'transnational repression' threatening Hong Kong's autonomy. This move escalates tensions between the US and China amid existing frictions. China's government threatens countermeasures, while Hong Kong dismisses US actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:43 IST
The United States has taken a significant step in escalating diplomatic tensions with China by imposing sanctions on six officials from China and Hong Kong. These officials are accused of engaging in 'transnational repression' that threatens to erode Hong Kong's autonomy.

The move includes high-profile figures such as Justice Secretary Paul Lam and police commissioner Raymond Siu. This action comes amid ongoing friction between the two nations over trade and Taiwan, further straining relations.

The sanctions have provoked strong responses from both China and Hong Kong, condemning the US for interference. China's government stated it would adopt resolute countermeasures, while Hong Kong officials labeled the sanctions as 'tyrannical bullying'.

