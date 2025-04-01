Left Menu

Ineffectiveness of Regulatory Bodies in Curbing Hate Speech

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha over the inadequacy of current regulatory bodies in addressing hate speech. He highlighted the normalization of such rhetoric and warned against the country potentially facing unrest like Bosnia, Cambodia, or Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:46 IST
Ineffectiveness of Regulatory Bodies in Curbing Hate Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent admonition at the Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha underscored the insufficiency of existing regulatory bodies in tackling the epidemic of hate speech and divisive actions in India.

Jha elaborated on how the surge of hate dialects is fueling enmity among communities, inadvertently glorifying lesser-known individuals and normalizing hatred. The MP invoked a warning from a former UN Secretary-General, drawing historical parallels with Germany's Holocaust era.

With poignant references to Bosnia, Cambodia, and Rwanda—nations scarred by civil strife—Jha implored for harmony, laying emphasis on peaceful festival celebrations and the adverse effects of lingering historical bitterness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025