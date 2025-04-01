Ineffectiveness of Regulatory Bodies in Curbing Hate Speech

In a recent admonition at the Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha underscored the insufficiency of existing regulatory bodies in tackling the epidemic of hate speech and divisive actions in India.

Jha elaborated on how the surge of hate dialects is fueling enmity among communities, inadvertently glorifying lesser-known individuals and normalizing hatred. The MP invoked a warning from a former UN Secretary-General, drawing historical parallels with Germany's Holocaust era.

With poignant references to Bosnia, Cambodia, and Rwanda—nations scarred by civil strife—Jha implored for harmony, laying emphasis on peaceful festival celebrations and the adverse effects of lingering historical bitterness.

(With inputs from agencies.)