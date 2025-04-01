Mysterious Explosion Sound Rocks Patiala: Investigation Underway

An explosion-like sound was reported near the Badshahpur police outpost in Punjab's Patiala district, police stated on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred late Monday night, prompted a visit from a police team headed by Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh to assess the situation.

Despite extensive investigations around the area, the SSP confirmed that no evidence indicating a grenade blast, such as residue or a lever, has been discovered. This incident follows a spate of similar explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur over recent months.

