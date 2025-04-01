Mysterious Explosion Sound Rocks Patiala: Investigation Underway
Authorities in Punjab's Patiala district are investigating a mysterious explosion-like sound heard near the Badshahpur police outpost. Despite thorough investigation, police have found no evidence of a grenade blast. The incident adds to a series of explosions in Amritsar and Gurdaspur over recent months.
An explosion-like sound was reported near the Badshahpur police outpost in Punjab's Patiala district, police stated on Tuesday.
The incident, which occurred late Monday night, prompted a visit from a police team headed by Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh to assess the situation.
Despite extensive investigations around the area, the SSP confirmed that no evidence indicating a grenade blast, such as residue or a lever, has been discovered. This incident follows a spate of similar explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur over recent months.
