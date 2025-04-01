Tragic Factory Fire Claims Lives in Gujarat

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a factory fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has claimed 13 lives, with several victims hailing from Madhya Pradesh. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday, igniting concern and prompting action by local leaders.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, expressing profound sorrow over the incident, noted the state government's commitment to providing comprehensive support to the victims' families. Coordination between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat authorities is ongoing to address the aftermath.

Yadav assured that every possible effort would be made to extend aid to the workers impacted by this catastrophic event. The tragedy has underscored the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in high-risk industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)