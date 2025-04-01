Strategic Military Discussions in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Rising Star Corps, engaged in a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the current security landscape in the region.

The Rising Star Corps operationally covers Kathua, Samba, and portions of Jammu districts, encompassing the International Border belts in Jammu and Kashmir.

This significant meeting comes during an intense 10-day military operation in Kathua district, which has witnessed the elimination of two terrorists, the unfortunate deaths of four police officers, and injuries to three others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

