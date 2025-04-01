Left Menu

Strategic Military Discussions in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, GOC of Rising Star Corps, met Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to discuss regional security. They focused on areas including Kathua and the International Border. This meeting was crucial amid a 10-day operation in Kathua resulting in casualties among terrorists and police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:10 IST
Strategic Military Discussions in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Rising Star Corps, engaged in a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the current security landscape in the region.

The Rising Star Corps operationally covers Kathua, Samba, and portions of Jammu districts, encompassing the International Border belts in Jammu and Kashmir.

This significant meeting comes during an intense 10-day military operation in Kathua district, which has witnessed the elimination of two terrorists, the unfortunate deaths of four police officers, and injuries to three others, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025