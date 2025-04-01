AFSPA Extended: Sweeping Powers in Nagaland's Meluri District

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been enforced in Nagaland's Meluri district for a six-month period, according to an announcement from the Centre on Tuesday. This comes shortly after the law was implemented across eight additional districts and 21 police station areas within five separate districts.

The Union home ministry issued a notification detailing that Meluri district was formed in November 2024, by separating it from Phek district. Both these regions, along with others, were declared 'disturbed areas' as of March 30, allowing for AFSPA to be implemented.

AFSPA offers armed forces extensive authority and protection against prosecution when operating in such declared regions. Despite criticism for being draconian, the act empowers military activities concerning arrests, searches, and the use of force when deemed necessary. It has also been extended in the state of Manipur and parts of Arunachal Pradesh considering ongoing law and order challenges.

