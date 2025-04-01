Diminishing Hope in Myanmar: Earthquake Worsens Civil Crisis

A 63-year-old woman was pulled from the quake ruins in Myanmar's capital 91 hours after a deadly earthquake struck, but the chance of finding more survivors is dwindling as the death toll climbs to over 2,700, exacerbating the country's humanitarian struggles in the existing civil war context.

In Naypyitaw, rescue operations continue, though the structural destruction is vast, with over 10,000 buildings reported collapsed or severely damaged, according to the World Health Organization. The aftermath spans large areas, with critical infrastructure and communications cut off, complicating relief efforts.

As international aid pledges to assist, warnings of potential disease outbreaks have surfaced due to compromised water and sanitation systems. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military government, already facing significant resistance, grapples with delivering aid amidst ongoing military conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)