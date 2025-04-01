Diminishing Hope in Myanmar: Earthquake Worsens Civil Crisis
Rescue teams have saved a woman from earthquake rubble in Myanmar's capital, but hopes of finding more survivors are fading. With more than 2,700 dead and infrastructure severely damaged, the magnitude 7.7 quake has compounded an ongoing humanitarian crisis amid the country's civil war.
- Country:
- Thailand
A 63-year-old woman was pulled from the quake ruins in Myanmar's capital 91 hours after a deadly earthquake struck, but the chance of finding more survivors is dwindling as the death toll climbs to over 2,700, exacerbating the country's humanitarian struggles in the existing civil war context.
In Naypyitaw, rescue operations continue, though the structural destruction is vast, with over 10,000 buildings reported collapsed or severely damaged, according to the World Health Organization. The aftermath spans large areas, with critical infrastructure and communications cut off, complicating relief efforts.
As international aid pledges to assist, warnings of potential disease outbreaks have surfaced due to compromised water and sanitation systems. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military government, already facing significant resistance, grapples with delivering aid amidst ongoing military conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urgent Rescue Efforts Intensified in Telangana Tunnel Collapse
Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts in the Collapsed SLBC Tunnel
Howrah Land Subsidence Crisis: Infrastructure Damage Sparks Urgent Response
Myanmar's Earthquake: Humanitarian Efforts Hampered Amidst Critical Infrastructure Damage
International Rescue Efforts Mobilize After Devastating Myanmar Earthquake