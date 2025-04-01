FCRA Extension: Lifeline for NGOs Pending Renewal
The Union Home Ministry has extended the validity of FCRA registrations for NGOs until June 30 if their renewal applications are pending and their licenses were set to expire between April 1 and June 30. This extension is in public interest and affects those who applied timely for renewal.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry has announced an extension of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration for NGOs until June 30. This applies to those with pending renewal applications whose licenses were due to expire from April 1 to June 30.
The ministry's decision is aimed at public interest, allowing time for processing the applications of entities that receive foreign funding. All NGOs receiving foreign contributions must hold an FCRA registration to operate legally in the country.
The official notification advises NGOs that if their renewal application is refused, their certificate's validity will expire immediately. Consequently, they will not be eligible to receive or utilize foreign contributions after that date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells
Celebrating Trailblazers: Indian-Origin Women Honored for Contributions
Jack Draper's Triumph: A British Victory at Indian Wells
Historic Step in India's Cheetah Conservation: Gamini and Cubs Set Free
Indian Stock Market Rallies Amid Global Uncertainty