Tensions Rise in Rajya Sabha Over MP Security Concerns

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed security concerns for MPs after Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav highlighted threats to Ramji Lal Suman. Suman's controversial remarks about Rana Sanga, expunged from records, led to backlash, including an attack on his residence. Dhankhar urged moderation and respect for parliamentary decorum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the vital importance of every Member of Parliament's security amid rising tensions on Tuesday. This follows Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav's concerns regarding threats directed at fellow MP Ramji Lal Suman due to his contentious comments about historical figure Rana Sanga.

Suman's remarks, later expunged from parliamentary records, notably upset some parliamentary members and certain societal sections, culminating in an attack on his Agra residence allegedly by Karni Sena workers. Dhankhar urged decorum and conveyed the importance of restraining from repeating expunged statements.

Highlighting procedural integrity, Dhankhar rejected adjournment notices related to Suman's security. He underscored the necessity for maintaining a balanced discourse, while reassuring that security measures for MPs are being prioritized to foster societal harmony and uphold parliamentary dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

