Justice Administered: Tragic End to Bahawalpur Atrocity
In Punjab, Pakistan, police have shot dead four men accused of raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl. The suspects, identified as the girl's relatives, confessed to the crime. The police, in a disputed encounter, claimed the men were killed while recovering evidence, amid gunfire from their accomplices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:30 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a dramatic encounter, police in Pakistan's Punjab province have shot dead four suspects accused of the brutal rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.
The incident, which took place in Bahawalpur district, involved the victim's relatives, two of whom were her uncles and two her cousins.
Authorities stated that after recovering the murder weapon, an exchange of gunfire resulted in the suspects' deaths, though questions linger about the circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Punjab
- rape
- murder
- justice
- police encounter
- Bahawalpur
- suspects killed
- relatives
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Victim Claims Intoxication in Vadodara Crash Sparks Call for Justice
Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
Tensions Rise in Manipur as Community Demands Justice After Assault
Calls for Justice: Unraveling the Mystery of Missing Brothers in Jammu and Kashmir
High Stakes in RG Kar Case: Victim's Family Battles for Justice