Justice Administered: Tragic End to Bahawalpur Atrocity

In a dramatic encounter, police in Pakistan's Punjab province have shot dead four suspects accused of the brutal rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The incident, which took place in Bahawalpur district, involved the victim's relatives, two of whom were her uncles and two her cousins.

Authorities stated that after recovering the murder weapon, an exchange of gunfire resulted in the suspects' deaths, though questions linger about the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)