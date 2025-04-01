Left Menu

Heightened Security in Delhi Ahead of Waqf Bill Discussion

The Delhi Police have stepped up security measures across sensitive areas as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is scheduled for discussion in the Lok Sabha. Increased night patrolling and additional police deployments have been arranged to maintain law and order. DCPs have been instructed to enforce strict vigilance.

Updated: 01-04-2025 18:50 IST
Heightened security measures are being implemented by the Delhi Police in anticipation of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill discussion in the Lok Sabha. The precautions are meant to deter any disturbances caused by anti-social elements, with multiple sensitive areas under close scrutiny.

A senior police officer, under conditions of anonymity, confirmed that night patrolling has been intensified with additional police forces ready for deployment. The strategy aims to ensure the region remains peaceful during the legislative process.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been directed to meticulously monitor their jurisdictions. Comprehensive plans have been laid out to uphold law and order, as officials stress that breaches will not be tolerated.

