Political Tensions Erupt Over Deadly Explosion in West Bengal

The call for an NIA investigation into the explosion in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, has ignited a political firestorm. BJP President Sukanta Majumdar penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the incident.

The gas cylinder blast, which claimed eight lives, intensified as a result of firecrackers stored inside the house, according to police reports. Majumdar pointed to the presence of an "illegal firecracker factory," suggesting potential ties to an illicit bomb-making operation allegedly safeguarded by political forces.

This explosion is part of a disturbing pattern in the region, raising concerns about the proliferation of illegal arms and explosives. The BJP sees this tragedy as symptomatic of growing lawlessness under the current government in West Bengal, while the ruling Trinamool Congress counters that they are actively handling the investigation and emphasize their commitment to zero tolerance towards such incidents.

