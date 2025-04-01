Gaza's Looming Food Crisis: UN Closes Bakeries Amid Blockade
The UN food agency is closing its bakeries in Gaza as food supplies dwindle due to Israel's blockade. The territory, heavily reliant on aid, sees increasing desperation as the war has ravaged its food production. Families like Mohammed al-Kurd's struggle, lying to their children to maintain hope.
The UN food agency announced the closure of its bakeries in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as food supplies dwindle under Israel's blockade, now tightening nearly a month ago. This comes as Gaza's markets reach near depletion of available supplies, and the region's reliance on aid becomes more acute.
Following the resumption of Israel's offensive and blockade, intended to pressurize Hamas into accepting ceasefire changes, existing supplies are running critically low according to UN agencies. Families, such as that of Mohammed al-Kurd, face the grim reality, often sending children to bed hungry.
Despite COGAT reporting substantial aid delivery during a recent ceasefire, UN agencies struggle to distribute resources efficiently. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and political tension, as the WFP focuses on emergency aid amid continued hostilities.
