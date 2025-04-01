Gaza's Looming Food Crisis: UN Closes Bakeries Amid Blockade

The UN food agency announced the closure of its bakeries in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as food supplies dwindle under Israel's blockade, now tightening nearly a month ago. This comes as Gaza's markets reach near depletion of available supplies, and the region's reliance on aid becomes more acute.

Following the resumption of Israel's offensive and blockade, intended to pressurize Hamas into accepting ceasefire changes, existing supplies are running critically low according to UN agencies. Families, such as that of Mohammed al-Kurd, face the grim reality, often sending children to bed hungry.

Despite COGAT reporting substantial aid delivery during a recent ceasefire, UN agencies struggle to distribute resources efficiently. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and political tension, as the WFP focuses on emergency aid amid continued hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)