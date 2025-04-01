Left Menu

Gaza's Looming Food Crisis: UN Closes Bakeries Amid Blockade

The UN food agency is closing its bakeries in Gaza as food supplies dwindle due to Israel's blockade. The territory, heavily reliant on aid, sees increasing desperation as the war has ravaged its food production. Families like Mohammed al-Kurd's struggle, lying to their children to maintain hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN food agency announced the closure of its bakeries in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as food supplies dwindle under Israel's blockade, now tightening nearly a month ago. This comes as Gaza's markets reach near depletion of available supplies, and the region's reliance on aid becomes more acute.

Following the resumption of Israel's offensive and blockade, intended to pressurize Hamas into accepting ceasefire changes, existing supplies are running critically low according to UN agencies. Families, such as that of Mohammed al-Kurd, face the grim reality, often sending children to bed hungry.

Despite COGAT reporting substantial aid delivery during a recent ceasefire, UN agencies struggle to distribute resources efficiently. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and political tension, as the WFP focuses on emergency aid amid continued hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

