UK Tightens Security Against Foreign Influence with New Russian Registration Scheme

The UK government places Russia at the top tier of its security programme to counter malign foreign influence. Companies and individuals engaging with Russian authorities must register or face imprisonment. This measure aims to detect and disrupt harmful activities, reflecting concerns about recent Russian hostilities and similar potential threats from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has elevated Russia to the top tier of its security programme designed to protect national security from foreign interference, as announced by the security minister. This decision mandates that any activity in collaboration with Russian authorities must be registered under the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme by July 1, or violators risk up to five years of imprisonment.

Additionally, Russian political parties linked to the Kremlin must declare their activities before engaging directly within the UK. The government considers this programme crucial for identifying and halting harmful acts against the nation, citing past Russian aggression, such as the poisoning of a former spy and cyberattacks on British MPs.

The programme first listed Iran earlier in the month. While lawmakers have demanded the inclusion of China, citing its extensive espionage efforts, the security minister stated that the UK is pursuing a strategic, long-term approach in handling relations with China, without committing to an immediate upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

