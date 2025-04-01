High-Profile Trial: Death Penalty Sought for CEO's Assassination

Federal prosecutors have been instructed by U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi to pursue the death penalty against Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of CEO Brian Thompson. This development follows accusations of premeditated murder in New York last year.

Luigi Mangione, aged 26, is contending with murder charges in New York under allegations of terrorism and weapons offenses. Though New York abolished the death penalty for state charges, Mangione's federal indictment could result in execution if convicted.

The case has sparked significant public interest and debate, particularly as some view Mangione as a folk hero due to frustrations with healthcare costs. This follows Bondi's decision to lift a federal execution moratorium introduced in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)