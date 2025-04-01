Left Menu

Punjab Police Foils Terror Plot, Nabs ISI-linked Operative

Punjab Police have averted a terror attack by arresting an operative tied with Pakistan's ISI and seizing a hand grenade. The suspect, Jaiveer Tyagi, collaborated with foreign-based contact Sehlam. A separate drug smuggling racket was also dismantled in Ferozepur, leading to multiple arrests and seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potential terror attack was thwarted in Punjab as police apprehended an operative linked with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrest led to the seizure of a hand grenade.

Identified as Jaiveer Tyagi, alias Jawed, the suspect was a resident of Ludhiana, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. He was found conspiring with an overseas associate, Sehlam.

Further addressing illegal activities, the counter-intelligence unit in Ferozepur dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling ring, arresting Sukhdev Singh and confiscating 3.50 kg of heroin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

