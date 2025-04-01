Punjab Police Foils Terror Plot, Nabs ISI-linked Operative
Punjab Police have averted a terror attack by arresting an operative tied with Pakistan's ISI and seizing a hand grenade. The suspect, Jaiveer Tyagi, collaborated with foreign-based contact Sehlam. A separate drug smuggling racket was also dismantled in Ferozepur, leading to multiple arrests and seizures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A potential terror attack was thwarted in Punjab as police apprehended an operative linked with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrest led to the seizure of a hand grenade.
Identified as Jaiveer Tyagi, alias Jawed, the suspect was a resident of Ludhiana, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. He was found conspiring with an overseas associate, Sehlam.
Further addressing illegal activities, the counter-intelligence unit in Ferozepur dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling ring, arresting Sukhdev Singh and confiscating 3.50 kg of heroin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Gears Up for Ludhiana West Bypoll with Key Appointments
Major Terror Plot Thwarted: 11 TTP Terrorists Arrested
Punjab's Green Energy Leap: Compressed Biogas Initiative in Ludhiana
Nexus Select Trust Expands Retail Footprint with Ludhiana Acquisition
BJP Accuses AAP of Misusing Power Ahead of Ludhiana Bypoll