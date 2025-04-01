Punjab Police Foils Terror Plot, Nabs ISI-linked Operative

A potential terror attack was thwarted in Punjab as police apprehended an operative linked with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrest led to the seizure of a hand grenade.

Identified as Jaiveer Tyagi, alias Jawed, the suspect was a resident of Ludhiana, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. He was found conspiring with an overseas associate, Sehlam.

Further addressing illegal activities, the counter-intelligence unit in Ferozepur dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling ring, arresting Sukhdev Singh and confiscating 3.50 kg of heroin.

(With inputs from agencies.)