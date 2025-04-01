Border Management Authority Marks Major Gains Amid Challenges

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA), established to centralize and streamline the country’s border security, has made considerable progress in fortifying the nation’s borders, according to Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato. Speaking at the High-Level Colloquium on Migration in Pretoria, Masiapato highlighted a series of operational and administrative milestones since the authority began its work in April 2023.

The BMA, created under the guidance of the Department of Home Affairs, was officially launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 5 October 2023 in Musina, Limpopo. However, its operational groundwork had already been laid months earlier, with the authority beginning border law enforcement activities on 1 April 2023.

“The establishment of the BMA sought to create a single authority to effect border law enforcement with a single command and control,” Masiapato stated. “Contrary to what some may believe, our role goes far beyond stamping passports at ports of entry.”

Major Operational Successes

Since its inception, the BMA has reported several notable accomplishments:

Over 468,000 individuals attempting to enter South Africa illegally have been apprehended.

2,344 wanted criminals were arrested at the border and handed over to law enforcement authorities.

262 explosives , often used in illegal mining and cash-in-transit heists, were confiscated.

The BMA efficiently facilitated the secure movement of international dignitaries, government officials, and journalists during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

The authority has also played a role in the interception of stolen vehicles, preventing illicit cross-border vehicle smuggling.

Masiapato emphasized that these successes go hand-in-hand with the BMA’s responsibility to facilitate legitimate travel and trade across South Africa’s borders. “The Border Management Authority plays a crucial role in facilitating the smooth movement of people, goods, and services across borders while ensuring the safety and security of the country,” he said.

A Multifaceted Role

Beyond immigration enforcement, the BMA’s mandate extends to health, environmental protection, and biosecurity.

Health inspections are routinely conducted at ports of entry. “In the last 24 months, the BMA has screened millions of travellers for infectious and communicable diseases,” said Masiapato. Those identified with symptoms were referred to health facilities for medical attention.

Environmental compliance is another area of focus. The BMA collaborates with other departments to enforce the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) , ensuring that imports and exports meet environmental and safety regulations.

The authority also monitors the movement of hazardous waste , aiming to prevent illegal dumping and maintain compliance with international laws.

Additionally, food and water imports are inspected to meet international health standards, and biological vectors like mosquitoes and ticks are tracked to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Administrative Foundations

Masiapato underscored that while public attention often focuses on border arrests and immigration control, a significant amount of work has gone into building the administrative capacity of the BMA. This includes setting up leadership structures, recruiting and training personnel, and integrating operations with other government agencies such as the South African Police Service (SAPS), Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The BMA Act also mandates collaboration with these and other stakeholders in border enforcement areas and at ports of entry.

Persistent Challenges

Despite the significant progress, Masiapato acknowledged that challenges remain.

“Illegal migration, human trafficking and transnational organised crime continue to pose serious threats to our national security and public safety,” he said.

South Africa’s extensive land borders, shared with six countries and stretching over 4,700 kilometers, make it difficult to monitor every entry point. Informal crossings and remote areas remain vulnerable to illegal activity, requiring continuous innovation, collaboration, and investment in surveillance and enforcement technology.

Looking Ahead

The vision for the BMA is to create a smarter, more responsive border security system that supports national development while protecting the country from cross-border threats. Masiapato concluded his address with a call for continued cooperation among government departments, regional partners, and international stakeholders.

“Our borders are not just lines on a map—they are critical zones for national development, health, security, and economic activity,” he said. “We must manage them with the seriousness they deserve.”

As South Africa continues to navigate the challenges of migration, trade, and transnational crime, the Border Management Authority appears poised to play a central role in shaping the future of border governance.