Chhattisgarh's Transparent Push in Naxal-Affected Areas

The Chhattisgarh government has established district-level construction committees in three Naxal-affected districts to enhance transparency and accountability. Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership, the initiative aims to improve administrative efficiency, accelerate development, and curb corruption by ensuring quality and transparency in construction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step to bolster transparency and accountability in construction projects within three Naxal-affected districts of Bastar division. An official revealed that district-level construction committees have been formed under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's directive.

This initiative, crucial for administrative efficiency and development, also tackles corruption by prioritizing quality and transparency in projects funded by public resources in these vulnerable regions. The General Administration Department has mandated the establishment of 'Zila Nirman Samiti' in Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur—the districts most impacted by Maoist insurgency.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized zero tolerance for corruption at any level, pledging that the newly formed committees will ensure proper execution, monitoring, and evaluation of construction works. Led by the district Collector, with other key officials such as the Superintendent of Police and the Zila Panchayat CEO, the committee will oversee projects worth up to Rs 10 crore, providing a clear administrative framework in combating the challenges posed by the Naxal issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

