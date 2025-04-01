Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Easing Military Exports

The Trump administration plans an executive order to ease military equipment export rules. The order may resemble legislation proposed by Michael Waltz, Trump's former national security adviser. If enacted, it would amend the U.S. Arms Export Control Act, raising the threshold for congressional review of arms sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is set to unveil an executive order aimed at loosening regulations on military equipment exports. Sources close to the discussions reveal that an announcement could be made as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

The proposed order is expected to mirror legislation introduced last year by Michael Waltz, Trump's national security adviser and former House member. This initiative seeks to amend the U.S. Arms Export Control Act, significantly increasing the minimum dollar amounts that necessitate a congressional review for arms exports.

Specifically, the thresholds for arms transfers would rise from $14 million to $23 million, while sales of military equipment and related services would jump from $50 million to $83 million. Trump's impatience with congressional delays over foreign arms sales was a recurring theme during his first term, often rooted in concerns over human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

