Tragic Blast Claims 21 Lives at Gujarat Firecracker Warehouse

A devastating explosion and subsequent fire at a warehouse near Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha district claimed 21 lives on Tuesday. The blast, believed to be caused by illegal storage and manufacture of firecrackers, has led to the arrest of the warehouse owner, Deepak Mohnani, by local authorities.

The explosion flattened the warehouse, known as Deepak Traders, and injured six others. The victims, including children and women, were from Madhya Pradesh's Harda and Dewas districts, according to district collector Mihir Patel. Efforts are underway to identify the victims, with DNA samples being collected.

The intensity of the blast was such that it sent body parts flying over 200 meters, and the collapsing structure killed several family members of workers residing there. Authorities have launched an investigation into safety infractions and compliance with regulations at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)