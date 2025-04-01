Tragedy Strikes: Alleged Assault on Child in Awadhpuri
A young girl was allegedly assaulted by a man in Awadhpuri, after he lured her with money for juice. The accused, Rohit Burman, was apprehended and found in a compromising situation. The incident is under investigation, and a medical report will ascertain the nature of the crime.
A tragic incident unfolded under the Awadhpuri police station limits on Monday night, where a man allegedly lured a five-and-a-half-year-old girl with money to buy packaged mango juice before attempting to assault her.
The accused, identified as Rohit Burman, reportedly took the child to an under-construction house where the attack occurred. He was arrested following a complaint filed on Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.
The girl's medical examination will determine whether a rape occurred, although the accused was discovered in a semi-naked state with her. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, as confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahaveer Singh Mujalde.
