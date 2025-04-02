Trump's Executive Push: Easing the Export of Military Equipment

The Trump administration is poised to introduce an executive order easing the export of military equipment, potentially lifting sales for leading U.S. defense companies. According to informed sources, the order could be announced imminently.

The initiative is expected to mirror proposed legislation by former House member and Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz. This legislation aimed to amend the Arms Export Control Act by increasing the financial thresholds for congressional review of arms sales.

Previously, in a controversial move, Trump bypassed congressional authority to expedite arms sales during a national emergency. The new order may further streamline these processes, despite past congressional resistance over human rights matters like the Yemen conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)