Left Menu

Trump's Executive Push: Easing the Export of Military Equipment

President Donald Trump's administration is set to announce an executive order that would loosen restrictions on exporting U.S. military equipment. This move could boost sales for defense giants like Lockheed Martin and Boeing by raising the congressional review thresholds for arms exports, facilitating quicker transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:32 IST
Trump's Executive Push: Easing the Export of Military Equipment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is poised to introduce an executive order easing the export of military equipment, potentially lifting sales for leading U.S. defense companies. According to informed sources, the order could be announced imminently.

The initiative is expected to mirror proposed legislation by former House member and Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz. This legislation aimed to amend the Arms Export Control Act by increasing the financial thresholds for congressional review of arms sales.

Previously, in a controversial move, Trump bypassed congressional authority to expedite arms sales during a national emergency. The new order may further streamline these processes, despite past congressional resistance over human rights matters like the Yemen conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025