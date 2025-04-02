Trump's Executive Push: Easing the Export of Military Equipment
President Donald Trump's administration is set to announce an executive order that would loosen restrictions on exporting U.S. military equipment. This move could boost sales for defense giants like Lockheed Martin and Boeing by raising the congressional review thresholds for arms exports, facilitating quicker transactions.
The Trump administration is poised to introduce an executive order easing the export of military equipment, potentially lifting sales for leading U.S. defense companies. According to informed sources, the order could be announced imminently.
The initiative is expected to mirror proposed legislation by former House member and Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz. This legislation aimed to amend the Arms Export Control Act by increasing the financial thresholds for congressional review of arms sales.
Previously, in a controversial move, Trump bypassed congressional authority to expedite arms sales during a national emergency. The new order may further streamline these processes, despite past congressional resistance over human rights matters like the Yemen conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
