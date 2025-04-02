Trump Administration Weighs New Tariff Options

In a bid to reshape global trade dynamics, the U.S. Trade Representative is contemplating new tariff measures targeting specific nations. These potential tariffs are expected to be less than the looming 20% alternative currently being evaluated by President Donald Trump's administration.

As discussions progress, sources familiar with the matter indicate a strategic process aimed at enforcing fiscal measures that could sway international trade engagements. The intention is to potentially influence diplomatic relations through economic channels.

The Wall Street Journal revealed these insights amidst growing anticipation that President Trump will announce new tariffs on Wednesday, signaling a critical phase in U.S. trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)