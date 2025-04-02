Trump and Willkie Farr & Gallagher's $100M Legal Service Deal

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed a significant arrangement with eminent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The terms of the agreement involve the firm supplying $100 million worth of legal services.

Notably, the contract stipulates that Willkie Farr & Gallagher will not engage in any diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

This development marks a strategic collaboration between the President and the legal conglomerate, with potential implications for future legal and corporate frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)