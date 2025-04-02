Trump and Willkie Farr & Gallagher's $100M Legal Service Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement with law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The firm will provide $100 million in legal services and abstain from diversity, equity, and inclusion programs as part of the deal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:34 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed a significant arrangement with eminent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The terms of the agreement involve the firm supplying $100 million worth of legal services.
Notably, the contract stipulates that Willkie Farr & Gallagher will not engage in any diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
This development marks a strategic collaboration between the President and the legal conglomerate, with potential implications for future legal and corporate frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ and India Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Free Trade Talks, Defence Agreement, and Enhanced Cooperation
Telangana's Landmark Reservation Reform: A Step Towards Social Equity
South Korea's Surprising Inclusion on U.S. Sensitive Country List
India and New Zealand Accelerate Towards Historic Free Trade Agreement
Breaking Treaty: Poland, Baltic States Reconsider Ottawa Agreement Amid Russian Threat