Trump and Willkie Farr & Gallagher's $100M Legal Service Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement with law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The firm will provide $100 million in legal services and abstain from diversity, equity, and inclusion programs as part of the deal.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed a significant arrangement with eminent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The terms of the agreement involve the firm supplying $100 million worth of legal services.

Notably, the contract stipulates that Willkie Farr & Gallagher will not engage in any diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

This development marks a strategic collaboration between the President and the legal conglomerate, with potential implications for future legal and corporate frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

