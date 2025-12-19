President Murmu Opens PSC Conference, Calls for Integrity and Equity in Civil Services

President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the National Conference for Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions (PSCs) in Hyderabad today (19 December 2025). The event, hosted by the Telangana Public Service Commission, brought together PSC leadership from across the country to discuss reforms, best practices and the evolving role of civil services in nation-building.

Public Service Commissions Integral to Constitutional Vision

In her inaugural address, President Murmu highlighted the foresight of India’s Constitution makers, pointing out that an entire part of the Constitution is dedicated to Services and Public Service Commissions. This structural emphasis reflects the central role PSCs play in ensuring a strong and impartial administrative system for both the Union and the States.

She noted that the Constitutional values of social, economic and political justice, along with equality of status and opportunity, are deeply embedded in the mandate of PSCs. These bodies must interpret and implement these ideals in every aspect of recruitment and selection.

PSCs as Agents of Equality and Social Transformation

President Murmu stressed that PSCs must not only guarantee equality of opportunity in public employment but must also strive toward equality of outcomes, ensuring that historically marginalised and disadvantaged communities benefit fairly from state services.

Calling PSCs “change-agents,” she emphasised their responsibility in promoting equity, inclusion, and representation across government institutions.

Integrity and Honesty Must Be Non-Negotiable in Civil Service Recruitment

The President underlined the critical role of the permanent executive — the civil servants who ensure stability, continuity and impartiality in governance. Their ethics and conduct significantly influence the implementation of welfare policies and public-facing programmes.

She urged PSCs to place the highest priority on honesty, moral integrity, and ethical character in the candidates they select.While skill gaps can be addressed through training or professional development, she said,“Lack of integrity may cause grave challenges which may be impossible to overcome.”

Civil Servants Must Be Sensitive to the Vulnerable and Promote Gender Equality

Highlighting the social responsibility inherent in public service, President Murmu said that candidates entering civil services must possess a genuine inclination to serve marginalised and vulnerable groups.

Gender sensitisation, she said, must be embedded in recruitment and training systems. Civil servants must be attuned to the expectations, safety, and empowerment of women across the country.

Strengthening Governance for India’s Growth Trajectory

With India set to become the world’s third-largest economy, President Murmu said efficient and ethical governance systems are essential at every level — national, state and local.

As the country moves toward the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, PSCs have a crucial responsibility in shaping a future-ready administrative workforce equipped to manage diversity, innovation and development challenges.

She expressed strong confidence that PSCs will continue to uphold their constitutional mandates and help build a civil service cadre capable of leading India into its next phase of transformation.