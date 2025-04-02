Left Menu

Mexico's New Civilian Force: A Shift in Strategy Against Cartels

Mexico's president has initiated a shift from military-led security to a civilian elite force, aiming to tackle drug cartels more effectively. Amid controversies surrounding the former Federal Police and a 'hugs, not bullets' approach, a new National Operations Unit is quietly forming under civilian leadership to regain trust and capabilities.

Six years after Mexico's presidency disbanded its Federal Police, a new civilian elite force is quietly emerging to tackle the nation's escalating cartel problem. Under President Claudia Sheinbaum and security chief Omar García Harfuch, the government is shifting from a military-led strategy to rebuilding a robust civilian force.

Initially adopting former President López Obrador's 'hugs, not bullets' strategy, President Sheinbaum's administration is now forming the National Operations Unit (UNO). This change encounters mixed reactions due to past corruption and inefficacy, as it attempts to dismantle influential criminal organizations.

With members drawn from former Federal Police ranks and trained internationally, UNO aims to build trust and capability. Yet doubts persist over potential excesses and corruption, intensifying as Mexico's cartels wield increasing power amid ineffective past policies.

