North Korea Denounces US-Japan Missile Pact as Regional Threat

In a pointed critique, North Korea has lambasted a recent agreement between the United States and Japan to co-produce air-to-air missiles, labeling it a provocative move that heightens regional security risks. According to state media, the partnership further militarizes Japan amid rising tensions.

The accord emerged as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Tokyo, where discussions centered on accelerating the co-production of the AIM-120 missile system. North Korean defense officials, speaking anonymously, warned of added strategic instability across the Asia-Pacific.

Highlighting a perceived shift in U.S. military strategy, the North Korean regime criticized the U.S. for allegedly fostering Japan's military ambitions—a charge Japan and the U.S. have yet to address in response. Meanwhile, North Korea has signaled its intent to strengthen its defense capabilities against growing regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)