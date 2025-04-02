Deadline Looms: Trump's Final TikTok Proposal Decision

As the April 5 deadline approaches, President Donald Trump will review a final proposal concerning TikTok's U.S. future, a White House official confirmed to Reuters. The short video app must secure a non-Chinese buyer or face a potential ban.

A key meeting at the Oval Office will feature Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Discussions focus on Blackstone and other investors potentially taking over TikTok's U.S. operations.

Efforts to secure TikTok's sale include interest from Silicon Valley investors, spearheaded by figures like Marc Andreessen. As Trump seeks to offload the app's Chinese stakeholders, high-stakes negotiations unfold, impacting the viability of TikTok within the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)