Deadline Looms: Trump's Final TikTok Proposal Decision

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make a final decision on TikTok's future amid national security concerns. The app faces a U.S. ban unless it finds a non-Chinese buyer by April 5. Discussions involve high-profile officials and investors aligning on a proposal to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations.

Donald Trump

As the April 5 deadline approaches, President Donald Trump will review a final proposal concerning TikTok's U.S. future, a White House official confirmed to Reuters. The short video app must secure a non-Chinese buyer or face a potential ban.

A key meeting at the Oval Office will feature Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Discussions focus on Blackstone and other investors potentially taking over TikTok's U.S. operations.

Efforts to secure TikTok's sale include interest from Silicon Valley investors, spearheaded by figures like Marc Andreessen. As Trump seeks to offload the app's Chinese stakeholders, high-stakes negotiations unfold, impacting the viability of TikTok within the United States.

