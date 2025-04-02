Russian Envoy's Diplomatic Mission: Aiming for Peace
Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's envoy for international economic cooperation, is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., to hold talks with Trump administration officials. The discussions with Steve Witkoff are aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and seeking an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's newly appointed envoy on international economic and investment cooperation, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C., this week.
According to CNN, Dmitriev will engage in discussions with Steve Witkoff, a Trump administration figure, with the primary goal of strengthening relations between the United States and Russia.
The high-level talks aim to address and potentially resolve the protracted conflict in Ukraine, marking a pivotal point in international diplomacy.
