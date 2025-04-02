Russian Envoy's Diplomatic Mission: Aiming for Peace

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's newly appointed envoy on international economic and investment cooperation, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C., this week.

According to CNN, Dmitriev will engage in discussions with Steve Witkoff, a Trump administration figure, with the primary goal of strengthening relations between the United States and Russia.

The high-level talks aim to address and potentially resolve the protracted conflict in Ukraine, marking a pivotal point in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)