In a significant development, Willkie Farr & Gallagher has become the third major international law firm within two weeks to forge a deal with the Trump Administration. The agreement was announced on Tuesday and involves dedicating $100 million in free legal services to causes such as combating antisemitism and supporting veterans.

The move comes as the law firm faced the threat of an executive order, a standard maneuver employed by former President Donald Trump in recent weeks against elite legal institutions previously involved in investigations against him. The order could have spelled 'potentially grave consequences' for Willkie, expressed in a memo from the firm's executive committee obtained by The Associated Press.

This resolution follows a pattern where targeted law firms, under pressure from the Trump Administration, either comply by offering extensive legal services or contest the edicts through legal battles, achieving partial blocks in court. The agreement reflects a strategic choice to prioritize the firm's and its clients' stability over resistance to political pressure.

