Judge Halts Mass Firing of Federal Workers

The Trump administration's attempt to dismiss thousands of probationary federal workers has faced a legal setback. A federal judge, James Bredar, restricted an earlier ruling, emphasizing that the administration bypassed necessary protocols by not notifying states and local governments ahead of the February mass termination.

The judge's decision mandates the reinstatement of employees only in Democratic-led states that contested the move. Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown refuted the administration's claims of poor performance, labeling the dismissals as a coordinated attempt to diminish the federal workforce unlawfully.

The Trump administration, appealing the decision, maintains the legality of their actions. However, a U.S. appeals court has upheld the judge's ruling pending further litigation, which may take extended time to resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)