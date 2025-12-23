Left Menu

Acid Attack Shocks Mokama: Three Arrested in Gruesome Crime

Three individuals, including two women, have been arrested for an acid attack on a 40-year-old woman in Mokama near Patna. The attack, orchestrated by Nitu Devi with assistance from Suman Devi and Mohammad Ehshan, stemmed from suspected illicit relationship suspicions. Further investigations and arrests are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident on the outskirts of Patna, police have apprehended three suspects, including two women, linked to an acid attack on a 40-year-old woman in Mokama, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The victim, who owns a local beauty parlour, was targeted by two assailants on a bike on December 21 while returning home in the evening. The suspects, identified as Nitu Devi, Suman Devi, and Mohammad Ehshan, have been detained by the police.

A detailed investigation revealed that Nitu Devi orchestrated the attack in collaboration with Suman Devi over suspicions of her husband's extramarital affair with the victim. Devi allegedly hired Ehshan to execute the heinous act and offered him a substantial payment, with Rs 97,000 recovered from her premises. Police are actively pursuing additional suspects as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

