Acid Attack Shocks Mokama: Three Arrested in Gruesome Crime

In a chilling incident on the outskirts of Patna, police have apprehended three suspects, including two women, linked to an acid attack on a 40-year-old woman in Mokama, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The victim, who owns a local beauty parlour, was targeted by two assailants on a bike on December 21 while returning home in the evening. The suspects, identified as Nitu Devi, Suman Devi, and Mohammad Ehshan, have been detained by the police.

A detailed investigation revealed that Nitu Devi orchestrated the attack in collaboration with Suman Devi over suspicions of her husband's extramarital affair with the victim. Devi allegedly hired Ehshan to execute the heinous act and offered him a substantial payment, with Rs 97,000 recovered from her premises. Police are actively pursuing additional suspects as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)