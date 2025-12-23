Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Hindu Man's Lynching in Bangladesh

Hundreds of VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters protested near the Bangladesh High Commission in response to the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh. The protest escalated to clashes with police, resulting in 40 detentions. Protesters demand action from both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities.

Updated: 23-12-2025 21:53 IST
Hundreds of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters clashed with police near the fortified Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday. The protest, prompted by the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, saw demonstrators waving saffron flags and chanting slogans against the Bangladeshi authorities.

Police deployed a 1,500-strong force in the high-security area to contain the protest, which resulted in the detention of at least 40 individuals. The demonstration, characterized by the presence of banners demanding justice, was staged despite police efforts to block access using several layers of barricades and parked DTC buses.

The protesters accused the Bangladeshi government of failing to protect minorities and called on the Indian government to take diplomatic steps to ensure the safety of Hindus. Despite tensions, leaders emphasized the protest was peaceful and urged Hindu unity, expressing readiness to intensify their actions if demands were ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

