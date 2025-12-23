U.S. Economy's Rapid Growth: A K-Shaped Dynamic

The United States economy experienced its most rapid growth in two years during the third quarter, fueled by strong consumer spending, as reported by the Commerce Department. However, the momentum appears to be weakening amid rising living costs and the impact of a recent government shutdown.

Key drivers of the growth included exports and government spending, alongside a still-solid pace of business investment in equipment and AI products. Yet, higher-income households primarily drove the spending spree, highlighting a K-shaped economic recovery, with middle- and lower-income families stepping back due to inflationary pressures.

Economists predict the Federal Reserve may now be less likely to cut interest rates, given the economic resilience. However, challenges remain, such as the impact of tariffs, uneven business growth, and a stagnant retail sales environment. The picture is complicated further by potential decreases in GDP due to governmental fiscal setbacks.

