Strait Thunder-2025: China's War Games Intensify Tensions

In a move escalating regional tensions, China launched military drills around Taiwan, code-named "Strait Thunder-2025," as a warning against separatist movements. This development marks another chapter in the long-standing conflict between the two nations, rooted in historical grievances since the Chinese civil war.

Beijing's recent maneuvers underscore its unwavering commitment to bring Taiwan under its control, amid growing military tensions. Taiwan, asserting its status as an independent nation, firmly rejects China's sovereignty claims, leading to heightened diplomatic and military standoffs.

The latest war games are part of a series of exercises China has conducted, often in response to diplomatic engagements between Taiwan and the United States. As China continues to flex its military muscle, regional stability remains precarious, with both nations poised to defend their respective positions.

