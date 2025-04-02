Left Menu

Strait Thunder-2025: China's War Games Intensify Tensions

China's latest military drills around Taiwan, named 'Strait Thunder-2025,' serve as a stern warning against separatism. These exercises follow a history of military tensions since 1949, with China asserting sovereignty over Taiwan while Taiwan maintains its independence, escalating regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 07:36 IST
In a move escalating regional tensions, China launched military drills around Taiwan, code-named "Strait Thunder-2025," as a warning against separatist movements. This development marks another chapter in the long-standing conflict between the two nations, rooted in historical grievances since the Chinese civil war.

Beijing's recent maneuvers underscore its unwavering commitment to bring Taiwan under its control, amid growing military tensions. Taiwan, asserting its status as an independent nation, firmly rejects China's sovereignty claims, leading to heightened diplomatic and military standoffs.

The latest war games are part of a series of exercises China has conducted, often in response to diplomatic engagements between Taiwan and the United States. As China continues to flex its military muscle, regional stability remains precarious, with both nations poised to defend their respective positions.

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

