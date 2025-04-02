Strait Thunder-2025: China's War Games Intensify Tensions
China's latest military drills around Taiwan, named 'Strait Thunder-2025,' serve as a stern warning against separatism. These exercises follow a history of military tensions since 1949, with China asserting sovereignty over Taiwan while Taiwan maintains its independence, escalating regional security concerns.
In a move escalating regional tensions, China launched military drills around Taiwan, code-named "Strait Thunder-2025," as a warning against separatist movements. This development marks another chapter in the long-standing conflict between the two nations, rooted in historical grievances since the Chinese civil war.
Beijing's recent maneuvers underscore its unwavering commitment to bring Taiwan under its control, amid growing military tensions. Taiwan, asserting its status as an independent nation, firmly rejects China's sovereignty claims, leading to heightened diplomatic and military standoffs.
The latest war games are part of a series of exercises China has conducted, often in response to diplomatic engagements between Taiwan and the United States. As China continues to flex its military muscle, regional stability remains precarious, with both nations poised to defend their respective positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- war games
- Strait Thunder
- separatism
- sovereignty
- independence
- military
- drills
- tensions
ALSO READ
North Korea Condemns U.S. Strikes on Yemen: A Violation of Sovereignty
Tony Abbott Advocates Unity Against Separatism, Highlights Quad's Importance
Canada Bolsters Arctic Sovereignty with Billion-Dollar Radar Deal
Judicial Independence: Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump's Impeachment Talk
Canada's Arctic Assertion: Carney's Strategic Sovereignty Push