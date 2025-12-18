Left Menu

Court Denounces Insurrectionist Slogan Challenging Sovereignty

The Allahabad High Court has condemned the slogan advocating beheading for insulting the prophet as it challenges India's law and integrity. The court linked the slogan to armed rebellion against the state, underscoring its divergence from Islamic principles. Rihan's bail plea was rejected amid these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has criticized the use of the slogan advocating violence in response to insults against the prophet, stating it challenges the rule of law and the sovereignty of India. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal emphasized that such acts could incite armed rebellion.

On May 26, about 500 people gathered in Bareilly, influenced by a call from Ittefaq Minnat Council president Maulana Taukir Raza. They chanted the controversial slogan leading to clashes where several policemen were injured, and vehicles were damaged. The police arrested seven individuals, including Rihan, at the scene.

Rihan's bail was denied as the court found evidence of his participation in the unlawful assembly. The court noted such slogans could disrupt peace and are not in accordance with Islamic teachings, reiterating that expressions of faith should not be used to incite violence or challenge state authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

