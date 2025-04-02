Left Menu

Intense US Airstrikes in Yemen: A Campaign Against Houthi Rebels

The US has intensified airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, reportedly killing several people near Hodeida. This is part of a wider campaign following Houthi threats on Israeli ships. The attacks have raised tensions and increased US military presence in the region amid the conflict with Iran.

In a significant escalation, US airstrikes have intensified against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, reportedly leading to multiple casualties, including four deaths near the crucial port city of Hodeida.

The air campaign, initiated under President Trump's directive, follows threats from the Houthis to target Israeli shipping. The strikes, which have reportedly killed at least 65 people, are tied to US efforts to curb both the Houthis' influence and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Recent strikes targeted regions such as Hajjah, Saada, and Sanaa, as the US bolsters its military presence, bringing additional squadrons and B-2 bombers to the region. This military push underscores heightened tensions, particularly after Houthi attacks on merchant and US naval vessels, amid Yemen's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

